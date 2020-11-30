The Border Security Force will celebrate its 56th Raising Day tomorrow. The BSF Raising Day is celebrated every year on December 1. The BSF is also termed as the First Line of Defence of Indian Territories. The paramilitary force was raised on December 1, 1965. It come under the the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). On the occasion of the BSF Raising Day 2020, LatestLY brings you quotes, HD images and messages highlighting the achievements of the force. BSF Raising Day 2020: Here Are Quotes, HD Images and Messages on 56th Foundation Day of The Border Security Force.

The BSF is paramilitary force tasked with guarding India's land border with Pakistan and Bangladesh during peacetime and preventing transnational crime. It is one of the largest border force with a strength of 257,363 active personnel. The Indian government took the decion to raise the border force after Pakistan's attack on Sardar Post, Chhar Bet, and Beria Bet on April 9, 1965, in Kutch.

The BSF was actively involved in various wars and operations, including the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Operation Blue Star, 1999 Kargil War. KF Rustamji, from the Indian Police Service (IPS), was the first Director-General of the force. The Border Security Force has its headquarters at New Delhi.

