Chandigarh, July 31: In a shocking incident, a patient admitted at a hospital in Chandigarh allegedly died by suicide on Friday. According to reports, the deceased, identified as a 46-year-old man native of Uttar Pradesh, died after jumping from the sixth floor of the hospital. He was admitted at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32 in Chandigarh. A police investigation in the matter is underway. Cancer Patient Dies by Suicide at KEM Hospital in Mumbai, Had Recovered From COVID-19.

According to the report, the man had been admitted at the GMC hospital for the treatment of tuberculosis earlier this week. He had also tested positive for HIV, as reported by the Hindustan Times. The deceased reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of the hospital while on his way back from the toilet. This resulted in serious head injuries. Delhi: COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off 4th Floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Dies.

The man was reportedly rushed to the emergency ward, however he was declared brought dead. Police told HT that while returning from the toilet on the sixth floor around 1.40 pm, he jumped off the parapet and fell in the hospital’s corridor. The man had a private job in Baddi and his family was facing financial hardships due to his treatment, reported HT quoting the police. However, no suicide note has been found.

In a similar incident reported from Punjab earlier this year, a coronavirus positive patient died by suicide. As per news agency ANI, a 35-year-old man, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was found hanging from a fan in a hospital in April this year. The incident was reported from the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana.

