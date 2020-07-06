New Delhi, July 6: A patient who was being treated for coronavirus (COVID-19) at AIIMS Trauma Centre attempted suicide on Monday, the Delhi Police said. The COVID-19 positive patient, who is reportedly a journalist by profession, attempted suicide by jumping off the 4th floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre. He has now been admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) in critical condition. Delhi Coronavirus Cases Reach 1 Lakh, CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Recovery Rate at 72%, No Need to Panic'.

"The COVID-19 positive patient who jumped off the 4th floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre is critical and is admitted in ICU," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya told news agency ANI. In April, a suspected COVID-19 patient attempted suicide by jumping off the third floor of Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) in the AIIMS. He had suffered strenuous physical injuries along with a fracture in his leg.

The COVID19 positive patient who jumped off the 4th floor of AIIMS Trauma Centre is critical and is admitted in ICU: DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya https://t.co/UzByEfdYLt — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

The national capital witnessed a spike of 2,244 cases taking the tally to 99,444 on Monday and securing the third spot on the list of the worst-hit states in the country. Delhi has 25,038 active cases; 3,067 deaths and 71,339 people have recovered, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

