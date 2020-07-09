Mumbai, July 9: A 20-year-old patient has died by suicide at Mumbai's King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday. The deceased allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday night in one of the wards of the BMC-run hospital. According to the civic body, the victim had recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19), but was suffering from blood cancer. COVID-19 Cases Cross 2.25 Lakh in Maharashtra, 219 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Shahji Janu, a resident of Chembur area in Mumbai, was battling cancer and was admitted to the KEM hospital on June 23. He was tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) and his test report came out negative on July 2. "He had recovered from COVID-19 but was found to be suffering from blood cancer," the BMC said. He hanged himself from a window grill by using a cloth. He did not leave behind a suicide note. Video Shows Patients Sitting on Floor at KEM Hospital in Mumbai, BJP Leader Ram Kadam Shares The Clip Attacking Maharashtra Govt.

Cancer Patient Commits Suicide at KEM Hospital in Mumbai:

Doctors attempted to save him, but he died at around 9:50 pm. According to the deceased father, Shahaji was in depression after being diagnosed with cancer and might have taken the extreme step, Mumbai Mirror reported. An accidental death case was registered at Bhoiwada police station.

