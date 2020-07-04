New Delhi, July 4: Jama Masjid, which was closed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, reopened for the public on Saturday. Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of the mosque said that it will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm and social distancing norms will be followed. Charminar, Golconda Fort to Re-open for Tourists from July 6 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of the Fatehpuri Mosque, said, "Fatehpuri Mosque is allowed to reopen now. But, we should keep in mind that COVID-19 is still there. We have to take all precautions including wearing masks and using sanitisers frequently."