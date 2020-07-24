New Delhi, July 2020: Leading EdTech startup Bada Business has appointed Sunil Chopra, a veteran business manager with a cross industry experience of almost three decades as its Chief Operating Officer. The new COO will bolster the organizational leadership as it undertakes a major country wide expansion over the next few years.

Sunil brings with him a multi-dimensional experience of different sectors ranging from IT, Technology, Electronics to Telecom. He has also held multiple positions and performed a variety of roles in his illustrious career ranging from sales, management, business development to people strategy. Sunil has been the Group Executive Director of Gionee and Karbonn Mobiles as well as the first country head of Sapient, India during the course of his career.

At Bada Business, Sunil will be responsible for spearheading and overseeing operations as the organization enters its next phase of growth. He has assumed charge at a time when the Covid 19 outbreak has fuelled unprecedented growth in the EdTech sector.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Mr Sunil Chopra as the COO of one of the fastest growing EdTech startups in India. At Bada Business, we are planning to undertake a major country-wide expansion over the next few years. Thanks to a stupendous phase of growth, we are hoping to more than double our employee base as well as presence across the country. In such circumstances, we need a multi dimensional leader of operations to seamlessly spearhead the growth. We are certain that his rich experience will help lead the company to new heights,” said Mr Vivek Bindra, Founder and CEO, Bada Business.com.

Sunil has a proven track record of creating and leading businesses in Executive Search, Telecom, IT/Technology & E Gov, combining deep knowledge of sales and business development in a B2B and B2C environment, as well has lead significant initiatives globally and in India in the area of People Strategy and Talent acquisition.

“It gives me immense pleasure to become a part of an organization that is scripting a silent revolution in the field of management education by creating an alternative model of business management education. As a pioneer and category creating organization in its field, Bada Business has added new dimensions to the Indian EdTech sector. I hope to use my experience and expertise to further augment the growth of the organization and help craft more viable, effective and sustainable business strategies for it,” said Mr Sunil Chopra.

An alumnus of IIM, Lucknow, Sunil has undertaken successful leadership roles with top MNCs including GE, Nokia, Sapient, Xerox, among others. He has also been a successful entrepreneur for over a decade. He co-founded and lead Spruce, a Search and Selections firm focused on marquee Fortune clients and Top Indian conglomerates. He also co-founded Calance as a Technology Consulting firm which is almost a 500+ people operation in the US and India today.

He has been one of the youngest CEOs in the Telecom industry. He has also lead 4 figure teams for executing some of the biggest E-Gov projects nationally, leveraging technology for enrolment of millions of beneficiaries for Govt schemes – Aadhaar (UIDAI), and RSBY (Ministry of Health), Microfinance (Ministry of Finance), and Rural skilling projects (NSDC).

