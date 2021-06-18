Mumbai, June 18: Indian-born Ed-Tech start-up Bada Business, known to offer the most affordable entrepreneurship training programs in the world, is conducting a free webinar, called ‘Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita’, for the youth from across the world, on June 20, Sunday, from 12 PM – 2 PM, in association with ISKCON. Coinciding with the occasion of the 125th Birth Anniversary of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Srila Prabhupada, Founder ISKCON, the event aims at imparting scientific and practical wisdom, extrapolated from the Shlokas of Bhagavad Gita to help solve day-to-day challenges. For Free Registration, Click Here.

The webinar will be conducted by eminent motivational speaker, entrepreneur, business coach and Founder & CEO of Bada Business, Dr. Vivek Bindra. It can be viewed on Dr. Vivek Bindra’s YouTube channel, known for being the world's most subscribed YouTube channel on entrepreneurship with over 16.6M subscribers.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Vivek Bindra, Founder & CEO of Bada Business said, “We are happy to be able to bring an entirely free-of-cost, value-adding webinar to our audience, yet again. Scheduled one day prior to the International Yoga Day, ‘Business Yoga with Bhagavad Gita’ will help people get an understanding of how various learnings from Bhagavad Gita can be unified for application in real-life business situations, similar to how Yoga helps us in getting connected with our inner selves. The three key areas of learning that we will delve into are – Taking Ownership of one’s ventures and life, Building Leadership Qualities and Living Life Ethically and Happily. We are expending a turnout of about 20 lakh attendees.”

“Our objective is especially to reach out to the youth across the world, through this initiative. Because we believe that they are the storehouse of possibilities, waiting to be channelized on the correct path. They have the zeal, passion and ethics towards making it big in life and also has the potential to contribute back to the society and through this webinar we primarily wish to nurture these capabilities”, he added.

Bada Business is known for conducting record-breaking, free-of-cost webinars aimed at guiding budding Entrepreneurs, Solopreneurs and Wantepreneurs to establish and lead more resilient, productive and profitable businesses; which is especially an area of concern amidst the ongoing economic instabilities.