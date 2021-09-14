New Delhi, September 14: The admit card of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2021) has been released. Candidates can download the AIAPGET 2021 hall ticket from the official website-- aiapget.nta.ac.in. The candidates who have applied for admission to various postgraduate Ayush courses will be able to download their admit cards through the official website. They can also download the through the direct link provided here.

AIAPGET 2021 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The AIAPGET 2021 exam will be held on September 18 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To download the admit cards, students will be required to fill in their application form number and date of birth. AIAPGET 2021 will consist of multiple-choice based questions and will have 120 questions for 480 marks.

AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates have to visit the official website-- aiapget.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'AIAPGET 2021 Admit Card Download' link

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Applicants can login through application number and password or application number and date of birth

After the candidate has successfully logged in, AIAPGET 2021 admit card will appear on screen

Save and take a printout of the admit card for the future reference

The AIAPGET 2021 admit cards are available only through the online mode. As per the official notification, the NTA will not send it through the post or by any other medium to the applicants.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).