New Delhi, September 14: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2021. The call letters have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who applied for the entrance examination can visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in to access and download their admit cards for the said test. NTA conducts the test on behalf on the Ministry of AYUSH for admissions to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic year 2021-22. AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture Result Declared, Candidates Can Access Scores Online at sche.ap.gov.in; Check Direct Link.

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 18. The entrance exam will be conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode.The test will be conducted in two shifts of 120 minutes each. Aspirants can download their admit card by logging into the official website with their respective application number and date of birth. Scroll down to know the steps to download the admit card. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to login for AIAPGET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download AIAPGET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in

On the home page click on the link that says ' DOWNLOAD ALL INDIA AYUSH POST GRADUATE ENTRANCE TEST -- 2021 Admit Card'

Click on the preferred login option -Application Number and DOB or Application Number and Password

A new web page will open

Enter required details

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references and go through the instructions carefully. According to the official notification by the NTA "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).