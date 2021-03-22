New Delhi, March 22: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 Result has been delayed and will now be announced this week by the Bar Council of India. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XV was scheduled to be declared in the third week of March 2021. According to the details on the official website of AIBE, it is mentioned that the results of the exam will be uploaded in the 4th week of March 2021. "The result for AIBE-XV held on January 24, 2021, would be uploaded in the 4th week of March 2021,” a statement on the official website read. Students can check their results online on the official website of AIBE which is- allindiabarexamination.com.

With the latest announcement, students waiting for their AIBE XV results will have to wait for some more time now. The AIBE-XV examination was held on January 24, 2021 by The Bar Council of India. The exams were conducted in an offline mode. The answer key of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 15 exam was released on January 30. The applicants were invited to raise objections till February 17.

How to check AIBE XV result:

Students will have to visit the official website of All India Bar Examination at allindiabarexamination.com On the website, click on the link that reads: 'Results AIBE XV'. The user will be redirected to a new page. Enter your login credentials and click on the ‘submit’ button Upon the login, the AIBE XV result will be displayed on the computer screen You can download the result and take its printout for future reference.

On the AIBE official website, a notification states that the online registration deadline for All India Bar Exam XVI has been extended. As per the revised schedule, candidates will be able to register at the official site till March 31, 2021 and the last date of payment is April 2, 2021.

