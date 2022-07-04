Delhi Development Authority (DDA)will end the registration process for the post of Junior Engineer, and others soon. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website, dda.gov.in till July 10, 2022.

As per the official notification, the Authority will conduct the DDA Exam between September 01 to 30, 2022(tentative). DDA Recruitment 2022 aims to fill a total of 279 vacancies in the organization. Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Registration Begins for Indian Navy Agniveers at joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria, Here's How to Register

Important Dates

Opening date and time for online registration of application: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)

Last date and time for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022(6:00 PM)

Tentative schedule of online examination: September 01 to 30, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director (Landscape): Post-Graduation Diploma in Land Scape Architecture. Degree in Architecture from recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. Bachelor's Degree in Botany. Agriculture or Horticulture from a recognized University/ Institution. At least one-year experience in Landscape Planning in responsible capacity.

Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.): Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

DDA recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step1: Visit the official website at dda.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Jobs” tab

Step 3: Click on “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form.”

Step 4: Register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Entre the required details, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout for future reference

The application fee for all categories is Rs 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen/Female candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

