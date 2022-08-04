Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has notified vacancies for recruitment to over 3000 posts of Post Graduate Teacher. Interested candidates will be able to for PGTTCE-2022 at the official website jssc.nic.in from August 25 to September 23.

The JSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 3120 Post Graduate Teacher Regular (2855) and Backlog (265) vacancies. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration For 108 Posts to Begin on August 19 At recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Check Details Here

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-40 years on January 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have a Master’s Degree in the related Subject with B.Ed Exam passed. More details in notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Main written test and document verification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

