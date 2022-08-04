Mumbai, August 4: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the post of Executive Assistant. As per the UPPCL release, the online application process will begin on August 19. The last date to submit the application form is September 12.

Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply on the official website at upenergy.in. The UPPCL Recruitment 2022 examination is most likely to be conducted in the second week of October. CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 Entrance Exam Postponed in Kerala Due to Heavy Rains.

The UPPCL Recruitment drive is being held in order to fill 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies. As per the age limit, candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years old to apply for Executive Assistant posts.

The application fee for general/OBC (non creamy layer)/EWS category is Rs 1180. On the other hand, the application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 826 while the PH (Divyang) category candidates of the state will have to pay a fee of Rs 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).