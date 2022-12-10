Delhi, December 10: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the online application process for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in various departments today, December 9. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at sbi.co.in till December 29, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 54 vacancies in the organisation under different advertisements. Bihar Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 689 Prohibition Constables Vacancies on csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹750 for General/ EWS/ OBC category. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category are not required to pay fee. IBPS Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 710 Specialist Officer Posts, Apply Online at ibps.in

SBI Recruitment 2022: Steps to Apply

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS” Post Click on the “Apply Online” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

SBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

According to the notification, The selection is based on shortlisting-cum-interaction and CTC Negotiation. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted (subject to availability) and called for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard

SBI Recruitment 2022: Merit List

Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in merit.

