BharatPadheOnline: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Invites Suggestions to Improve Online Education

In a drastic move, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal has invited suggestions from teachers, students, parents and every citizen of India for the online education ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign. The initiative will make education accessible to all the students through online mode. The ideas the government receives through the campaign will also help them to analyse what the existing platforms lack. The Education Minister took to Twitter, launching the campaign, inviting everyone to participate actively. Pokhriyal further noted the deadline to send suggestions is April 16, 2020. In this article below, we detail how and where one can submit their ideas for the #BharatPadheOnline campaign in a bid to improve the online education. Delhi University Postpones All Examinations Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Anyone willing to share their recommendations on Twitter, should tag the HRD Ministry’s official Twitter handle, @HRDMinistry and Pokhriyal’s Twitter handle, @DrRPNishank along accompanied with the hashtag, #BharatPadheOnline. In addition, the ideas can also be sent through emails on bharatpadheonline.mhrd@gmail.com. ICAI CA Registration 2020: Class 12 Students Can Provisionally Register for CA Foundation Without Results, Here’s How to Apply Online.

Here's the Tweet:

You Can Also Mail Your Suggestions

The Education Minister added he would go through the suggestions personally and expects teachers and students to participate in the campaign heavily. To overcome the constraints of online education while promoting the available education platforms, the campaign seeks to invite the best brains to share their recommendations with the HRD Ministry. Students and educators who are currently using the online digital platforms, offering various courses daily would be able to share more ideas to improve the online education portal.