BSEB 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Date: Bihar Board to Declare Class 10 Result by End of May at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is at their final stage of the evaluation process. As per the latest updates, most districts have finished their assessment of answer sheets, and others are at their final stage. Close sources from the board have reported that the BSEB 10th board exam result 2020 can be expected by the end of this month. Once declared, the Bihar board class 10 exam result 2020 will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with it, the scores will also be made available at third-party websites such as examresults.net. Students are advised to keep a close tab with the official website of Bihar Board BSEB to stay notified with the latest updates on 10th board exam result 2020. Board Exam Result 2020 Updates: Mizoram HSLC Results Declared, Here Are Tentative Dates for Other Examination Results of Other Educational Boards.

Bihar Board started the evaluation process on May 6, 2020, amid the coronavirus lockdown. The board is following adequate social distancing norms, along with arrangements of sanitizers, cleanliness, and sanitation of teachers. The BSEB Chairman has reported that the pending evaluation of answer sheets of class 10 result will be completed within a week’s time. Hence, the BSEB class 10 result 2020 is expected by the end of this month. Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2020 Updates: CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Remaining Papers Cancelled, Marks Will be Given on the Basis of Internal Assessment.

Where to Check BSEB 10th Board Exam Result 2020?

The Bihar Board will make their results available at its official website; biharboardonline.gov.in. In case, the site faces any glitches due to the heavy traffic on the result day; the board will host the information to other third-party sites such as examresults.net to check the class 10 board exam 2020 marks.

How to Check BSEB 10th Board Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official website; biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

. On the site, you will find the BSEB 10th Result 2020 link.

The link will be activated once the result is declared by the board.

After clicking the result link, submit your roll number or registration number.

Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download your BSEB 10th result 2020 for future reference.

Nearly 15 lakh candidates have appeared in this year’s Bihar Board exam, which started on February 17 and concluded on February 24, 2020. The BSEB exams were held at 1,368 centres across the state.