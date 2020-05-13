Board Exam Result 2020 Updates: Mizoram HSLC Results Declared, Here Are Tentative Dates for Other Examination Results of Other Educational Boards

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The coronavirus lockdown has led to the cancellation and postponement of many events. The educational sector has suffered significantly. Because of the lockdown, the board examinations and other recruitment exams and process are delayed. Many board exams 2020 are cancelled and postponed to unconfirmed dates. Depending on the prevailing situation, the educational board will take necessary calls. Meanwhile, the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the board exam result 2020 for class 10 students today, May 13. Out of the total number of candidates who appeared in the exam, 68.33 percent of them qualified successfully. In this article, we look at the tentative dates for other educational boards to declare the board exam result 2020.

Goa 10th and 12th Board Exam Result 2020

The Goa board has decided to conduct the class 10 and class 12 pending examinations, when the ongoing lockdown ends. In the latest report, the Goa board stated that it would hold the remaining exams from May 20 onwards. Due to the postponement in conducting exams, the Goa board result 2020 for both class 10 and class 12 could be delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website of Goa board; gbshse.gov.in.

Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam Result 2020

The evaluation process for the Gujarat board was done in April, 2020. At the end of the previous month, GSEB released the answer keys for class 12 HSC Science stream board exam 2020. The results for both the classes are expected by the end of May, 2020. Candidates are hence advised to keep a tab on the official websites of GSEB to know the latest updates. The results once declared will be available on the official website of Gujarat Board; gseb.org. Board Exam Results 2020 Dates: Tentative Schedule and Websites of Central and State Boards to Check Your Scores and Download Marksheets Online.

Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th Board Exam Result 2020

The Uttar Pradesh board has started the evaluation process for board exams 2020. Earlier, the UP Board was expected to declare the results in May, but the latest comment indicates that one can expect the result in the upcoming month, around mid-June. The results once declared will be available on the official website of UP Board; upresults.nic.in.

West Bengal 10th and 12th Board Exam Result 2020

The WBBSE has completed the Madhyamik evaluation process. Again for class 12, the remaining two papers are to be conducted in June, 2020. Hence, the latest reports suggest that WB Result 2020 for both class 10 and class 12, might be delayed than usual and shall release between July and August this year. The results once declared will be available on the official website of West Bengal board; wbbse.org.

Assam 10th and 12th Board Exam Result 2020

Assam board is one of those educational boards, which could finish the examination on its scheduled time. The examinations were conducted before the nationwide lockdown. According to the latest reports, the Assam board is trying to declare the results for class 10 and class 12 by June. Assam 10th results are expected within the 1st or 2nd week of June. 12th results are expected to be announced by 2nd or 3rd week of June. The results once declared will be available on the official website of Assam; sebaonline.org.

It should be noted here that the above exam result dates are tentative and the confirmed updates on the same are yet awaited. Meanwhile, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official websites of their educational boards and stay in tune with all the latest announcements.