Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2020 Updates: CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Remaining Papers Cancelled, Marks Will be Given on the Basis of Internal Assessment

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the latest improvement for the board candidates. Those who were waiting for the schedule of the pending exams must note that the board has decided to not conduct them at all. According to reports, CGBSE has decided not to hold the remaining papers of class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020. Prof VK Goyal, the Secretary of CGBSE, announced the move, adding the marks for these papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment. For any other updates related to class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020, students are advised to keep a tab on the official website; cgbse.nic.in. Board Exam Result 2020 Updates: Mizoram HSLC Results Declared, Here Are Tentative Dates for Other Examination Results of Other Educational Boards.

Earlier CGBSE announced that the pending class 10 and class 12 board exams would be held from May 4, 2020. The revised exam schedule was announced, keeping in mind the then situation regarding COVID-19 lockdown. At the start of this month, Chhattisgarh board postponed the board examinations for remaining papers, until further notice. The papers were cancelled for the second time the lockdown was announced. Now the board decided not to conduct the remaining board exams 2020.

“Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has decided to not conduct examination of the remaining papers for classes 10 & 12. The marks for these papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment: Prof VK Goyal, Secretary, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education,” reads the ANI tweet.

Here's the Tweet:

The coronavirus lockdown has led to the cancellation and postponement of many state and central board exams. Besides, the entrance tests and recruitment exams were also delayed because of the prevailing situation.