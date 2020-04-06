CBSE Alerts Students and Parents Against Fake Notices About Board Exams 2020, Warns Rumour-Mongers of Legal Actions

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notice in a bid to warn students about fake news related to the board examinations. With the outbreak of COVID-19, a lot of false claims were seen circulating on the internet, even though the board has been very regular with the updates. To stop the spread of rumours, CBSE released a notification on its website; cbse.nic.in, warning those who are found spreading fake news or rumours related to CBSE board exams 2020, will be booked under law. Strict actions will be taken against the rumour-mongers. Along with CBSE students, the teachers and parents were advised not to believe everything spread on the internet and only rely on official CBSE notices released on its website and social media pages. CBSE Latest Announcements: Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 to Be Held for 29 Subjects; Check Full List of Decisions Taken by the Board Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

“It is brought to the notice of all that there are some unscrupulous elements circulating fake news in form of lookalike circulars about CBSE board exams, evaluation, pass criteria through various social media groups with the sole purpose of misleading innocent students and parents,” reads the official notification. “The board has in the recent past taken strict action against rumormongers by filing FIRs against individuals, links under IT act, it will be again compelled to trace the sources and book these miscreants under law,” the notice reads further.

Here's the Notice:

CBSE also alerted the public and media to not believe in any rumours and wait for the announcements released on CBSE’s official handles. The notification added its social media handles’ official links.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/cbse_hq_1929

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@cbseindia29

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbseindia29

CBSE has postponed its board exams along with various state, college entrance and competitive examinations in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. The board has decided to conduct examinations only for 29 subjects, which are required later for college admission.