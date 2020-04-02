CBSE Latest Announcements: Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 to Be Held for 29 Subjects; Check Full List of Decisions Taken by the Board Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification citing the latest decisions taken by officials as precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBSE was one of the first boards to postpone the examinations concerning the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. In its earlier notification, the board stated its decision to postpone all exams scheduled between March 19 and March 31, 2020. The date sheets for the rescheduled CBSE board exams 2020 was informed to be communicated by the board through its official website. CBSE informed to conduct the class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020 for 29 subjects. The board has taken a few decisions in view of the prevailing situation and announced it via a press release, available on CBSE’s website; cbse.nic.in. HRD Ministry Directs CBSE to Promote All Students Up to Class 8 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

List of Decisions Taken by CBSE Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Classes 1 to 8: All students studying in classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class as advised in consultation with NCERT.

Classes 9 and 11: Schools whose evaluation process for class 9 and class 11 could not be completed because of the nationwide lockdown are advised to promote the students to the next grades depending on the ‘school-based assessments’ including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2020: “With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations,” the board said in its press release. CBSE has decided to give notice of about ten days to all the stakeholders before starting the board examinations.

Subjects for Board Exams 2020: CBSE has decided to conduct examinations for only main subjects that are required for promotion and crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions. The board will only examinations for 29 subjects.

CBSE Schools in Foreign Countries: CBSE decided not to hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and class 12 schools located outside India. Many countries are under a lockdown or have decided to close down schools amid the COVID-19 scare. The system of marking/ assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the board soon and informed to these schools. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Assigns District-Wise Teachers for Students’ Queries Who Missed 12th Examinations Due to Lockdown.

Evaluation: The evaluation process has been suspended. CBSE stated that it is not in a position to confirm the date of the restart of evaluation work but will give 3-4 days’ notice to the restart of evaluation work. You can check the press release HERE.

Students are advised not to entertain any rumours related to the board examinations and only rely on the official website of CBSE as the board ensures to keep the students updated with the latest improvements.