Mumbai, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Compartment Exam Results 2023 anytime soon. The CBSE Class 10, and 12 Compartment Exams were held earlier this month. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2023 can check their results by visiting the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Alternatively, students can also visit the cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in to check their exam results. The CBSE Class 10 compartment exam was held from July 17 and July 22 while the Class 12 compartment examinations were conducted on July 17. Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examinations can check the results by following the steps given below. Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Exam Dates Announced, Download Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps To Check CBSE Compartment Results 2023:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Click on the "CBSE Compartment Results 2023" link on the homepage

Next, enter using your login details

Now, click on submit

Your CBSE Compartment Exam Results will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Last year, the CBSE Board had announced the Class 10 Compartment results first and the Class 10 exam results later. Besides, the practical examinations for CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were conducted between July 6 to July 20. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of CBSE. UPSC CMS 2023 Results Out at upsc.gov.in: Combined Medical Services Examination Result Declared, Check List of Qualified Candidates and Know Steps To Download.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) announced the Class 10, and 12 exam results for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the MPSOS results by visiting the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2023 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).