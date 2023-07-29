Mumbai, July 29: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam result 2023 today, July 29. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CMS 2023 examination can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in to check and download their Combined Medical Services Examination 2023 results. The Combined Medical Services Examination 2023 was held on July 16.

Candidates who qualified for the UPSC CMS 2023 exam successfully have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test. "The Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter," read the official notification. Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Exam Dates Announced, Download Schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Steps To Check UPSC CMS 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the "Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023" link on the homepage

A new PDF page will open

Check your name and roll number

Check the PDF result thoroughly

Take print for future reference

Candidates must note that they have to carry their original certificates in order to support their claims on their age, age relaxation, date of birth, educational background, community reservation, etc. during the interview or personality test. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is expected to announce the CDAC C-CAT ranks today, July 28. Candidates who appeared for the CDAC C-CAT exam 2023 can download their C-CAT Ranks from the official website of CDAC at www.cdac.in.

