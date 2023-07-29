Mumbai, July 29: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 timetable. The Karnataka Board released the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates on July 28. Candidates who will be appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary examinations can visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in to check and download the PUC Supplementary Examination-2 Timetable.

As per the official schedule, the 2nd PUC supplementary exams will be held from August 21 to September 2. The 2nd PUC supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts with the first shift in the morning shift between 10:15 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift will be held in the afternoon from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Exam Dates:

Exam date Morning shift Afternoon shift August 21 Kannada Arabic August 22 Optional Kannada Chemistry Basic maths August 23 Sociology Electronics Computer science August 24 Logic Hindustani music Business studies August 25 History Statistics August 26 Information Technology Retail Automobile Healthcare Beauty and wellness English August 27 Sunday - Holiday August 28 Geography Psychology Physics August 29 Accountancy Geology Education Home Science August 30 Political science Mathematics August 31 Hindi September 1 Economics Biology September 2 Tamil Telugu Malayalam Marathi Urdu Sanskrit French

It must be noted that students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examinations. The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exams will be held for various subjects including Kannada, Arabic, optional Kannada, basic Maths, Chemistry, etc.



