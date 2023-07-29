Mumbai, July 29: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Friday announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2023 timetable. The Karnataka Board released the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exam dates on July 28. Candidates who will be appearing for the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary examinations can visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in to check and download the PUC Supplementary Examination-2 Timetable.

As per the official schedule, the 2nd PUC supplementary exams will be held from August 21 to September 2. The 2nd PUC supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts with the first shift in the morning shift between 10:15 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift will be held in the afternoon from 2:15 pm to 5:30 pm. TN 10th SSLC Supplementary Result Out at dge.tn.gov.in: Tamil Nadu Class 10 Supply Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Exam Dates:

Exam date Morning shift Afternoon shift
August 21 Kannada

Arabic
August 22 Optional Kannada

Chemistry

Basic maths
August 23 Sociology

Electronics

Computer science
August 24 Logic

Hindustani music

Business studies
August 25 History

Statistics
August 26 Information Technology

Retail

Automobile

Healthcare

Beauty and wellness

 English
August 27 Sunday - Holiday
August 28 Geography

Psychology

Physics
August 29 Accountancy

Geology

Education

Home Science
August 30 Political science

Mathematics
August 31 Hindi
September 1 Economics

Biology
September 2 Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Marathi

Urdu

Sanskrit

French

It must be noted that students who failed in one or two subjects can appear for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examinations. The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 supplementary exams will be held for various subjects including Kannada, Arabic, optional Kannada, basic Maths, Chemistry, etc. APOSS SSC, Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Out at apopenschool.ap.gov.in: Andhra Pradesh Open School Class 10 and 12 Supply Examination Result Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu announced TN HSE +1 Result 2023 on Friday, July 28. Candidates who appeared for the Class 11 supplementary examination can visit the official website of DGETN at dge.tn.gov.in to check and download their marks.

