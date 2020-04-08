CGBSE Board Exams 2020 Update: Chhattisgarh Board Releases Revised Dates for Class 10, 12 Remaining Examinations

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the revised dates for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2020. The examinations for the remaining papers which were cancelled due to nationwide lockdown will now be conducted in fresh dates. According to reports, CGBSE 2020 board exams for class 10 and class 12 will now begin from May 4 and conclude on May 8. The CGBSE 10th exams 2020 which were left will be held on May 5. You can check the latest CGBSE board exams 2020 update by visiting the official website; cgbse.nic.in. With this, CGBSE became the first board to announce the reschedule timetable for remaining board exams 2020. Students should start their revisions and practise as much, utilising this period to score well during the state board exams. MP Board to Hold Class 10, 12 Exams for Crucial Subjects Only.

For the rest of the candidates, the Chhattisgarh government has announced to promote all the students of class 1 to 8 and 9 and 11 to the next standard. The annual examinations have been cancelled because of the 21 days lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has infected thousands across the country. In its notification, CGBSE stated, “Due to the closure of the school for such a long time, the examinations held locally in the schools of class 1 to 8 and class 9 and class 11 could not be conducted. It does not even seem possible to conduct the examination in the near future. In view of this, the state government has decided to give general promotion to the students studying from class 1 to 8 and classes 9 and 11.” CBSE Alerts Students and Parents Against Fake Notices About Board Exams 2020, Warns Rumour-Mongers of Legal Actions.

Many other states and central boards have decided to promote students of class 1 to 8 to the next standards without examinations. Again, board exams 2020 are also suspended with the educational boards yet to decide and announce fresh dates for the remaining examinations.