Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2020 Update: MP Board to Hold Class 10, 12 Exams for Crucial Subjects Only

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has shared an update related to the conduct of pending examinations. MP board will now hold exams only for the subjects which are crucial for a student’s admission to higher education. Following the footsteps of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Madhya Pradesh board too will hold class 10 and class exams 2020 for a limited subjects only, the details of which are mentioned in the article below. The Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 20 to April 11. But the exams were postponed amid the coronavirus spread, that has gripped nations across. CBSE Latest Announcements: Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 to Be Held for 29 Subjects; Check Full List of Decisions Taken by the Board Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Keeping the future of students in mind, the MP board has decided to conduct exams only for those subjects which are necessary for admissions to the higher classes. The exam dates and marking scheme for the remaining papers will be released separately.

For MP Board Class 10 Exams: First Language Special - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or Urdu, and Second and Third Language (General) - Hindi.

For MP Board Class 12 Exams: Biology, Higher Mathematics, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Political Science, Book-keeping and Accountancy, Business Economics, Crop Production and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Still Life and Design, History of Indian Art, Anatomy Physiology and Health, Elements of Science, and Vocational Course (Paper One, Two, and Three).

The MP Board exam 2020 evaluation process is also suspended, and it will begin three days after the lockdown is over. Students are requested to not believe in any rumours related to the MP Board exam 2020.