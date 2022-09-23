Mumbai, September 23: On Friday, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 timetable. The Chhattisgarh Board quarter examination timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 is available on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Students must note that the CGBSE quarterly exams will start on September 26 and end on October 1. The CGBSE quarterly exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. UPSC CDS II Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Merit List.

Steps To Check CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam Time Table:

Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link "Time Table - 10th & 12th Quarterly Exam 2022-23"

A PDF copy will be displayed on the screen

Check the CGBSE 10th and 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Timetable

Download a copy for reference

Besides the Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the Chhattisgarh Board will also conduct Class 9 and Class 11 exams from September 26 to October 1. The Class 9 and Class 11 exams will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

