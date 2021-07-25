Raipur, July 25: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 12 results 2021 today, July 25. The results will be announced at 12 noon on the official website of the CGBSE. Students will be able to check their Class 12 results online on the official website of the board-- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. After the results are announced, students will be able to access the results and download them. Here's the direct link.

Students can check their scores online using their roll numbers and registration numbers as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards. It must be noted that Chattisgarh is among the few states that is releasing results after holding the board exams. Students had appeared for the CGBSE 12th exams from their homes due to the ongoing situation in the country due to coronavirus.

CGBSE Class 12 Results: Here's How To Check Scores Online

Students have to visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in to check the scores online.

to check the scores online. On the website, click on the designated link for Class 12 CGBSE exam results 2021

Enter the login credentials like the student's names, roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Now click on 'Submit'. The result will be displayed on the screen. You can download the CGBSE Class 12 result 2021 for future reference.

Reports inform that the Class 12 exams in Chattisgarh were held between June 1 and June 5 where students were given question papers and answer booklets. The students had to submit their answer booklets within five days. On Saturday, the Rajasthan Board and the Manipur Board had declared the Class 12 results. Exams were canceled in these states owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and hence the results on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2021 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).