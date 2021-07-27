New Delhi, July 27: The CLAT 2021 final answer key will be released today, July 27, by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU). According to an official notification, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 result will be released on Wednesday, July 28 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the CLAT 2021 can check their scores online on the official site- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CNLU has released a calendar for CLAT 2021 on its official website which states important dates and instructions for candidates. The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, July 23. The official notification released by the CNLU stated that a consolidated merit list will be declared on July 28 while a counselling invite list will be published on July 29.

The notification read, "If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the first to fourth allocation lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021. After the said date, Rs 10,000/- will be deducted from the counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2021 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).