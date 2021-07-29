New Delhi, July 28: The CLAT 2021 results 2021 have been declared by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) today, July 28. Candidates who have appeared in the CLAT 2021 can check their scores online on the official site- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. An official notification earlier stated that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 result will be released on Wednesday, July 28 on its official website. The official notification released by the CNLU stated that a consolidated merit list will be declared on July 28 while a counselling invite list will be published on July 29.

The written examination was conducted by the CNLU on June 23, 2021 and the CNLU had released the CLAT 2021 Final answer key on Tuesday. As per the official notification, the CLAT 2021 counselling registration process will begin tomorrow, July 29, and will continue till July 30. It must be noted that the candidates have to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats in the NLU of their choice.

CLAT Result 2021: How to check scores online on official website

Candidates will have to visit the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on 'CLAT Result 2021' link

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

The CLAT Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it for future reference.

CLAT-2021 was conducted on July 23, 2021 at 147 centers in 82 cities across the country. Out of 70,277 candidates who registered, 66,887 downloaded their Admit Cards and 62,106 appeared for the Test. All stakeholders conducting CLAT-2021 were provided with COVID-19 Kits containing sanitizer, mask, face shield, and hand-gloves.

Apart from increasing Test Centres from previous years, the Consortium had directed the Centres to accommodate less than 50% of actual seating capacity in the examination halls. The Consortium organised CLAT-2021 to ensure the health and safety of all stakeholders of CLAT-2021.

