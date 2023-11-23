Bengaluru, November 23: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association (KPPGCA) announced the examination results of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test or KMAT 2023 examination today, November 23. Candidates who appeared for the KMAT 2023 examination can visit the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com to check and download their exam results.

Candidates can use their application number and date of birth to check the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test exam results. It must be noted that the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test exam, or KMAT 2023, is organised by the KPPGCA for admission to over 189 AICTE-approved and university-affiliated Management institutes in the state.

How to Check KMAT Exam 2023 Result:

Visit the official website of KMAT at kmatindia.com .

. Next, click on the KMAT 2023 result link.

A new page for login will open.

Enter using your application number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

Your KMAT 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test examination is a national-level examination held in more than ten cities of Karnataka and other states. The KMAT exam is open to candidates from all regions of India and abroad. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Karnataka KMAT.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday, November 22, declared the Karnataka PGCET Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test can check their MBA, MCA, and MTech results through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

