Delhi, April 30: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 today, April, 30. Candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2023 information slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The exam city slip is only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and not admit cards. TS EAMCET 2023: Telangana Board Releases Hall Tickets for Common Entrance Test Exams at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Know Steps To Download.

CUET UG 2023 registrations began on February 9, 2023. NTA initially ended the registration process on March 12, 2023 but later extended the last date to apply till March 30, 2023. The registration process was reopened from April 9 to 11, 2023 due to high demand from the students. MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results To Be Out Soon At mpbse.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 21-31 May. This year, nearly 14 lakh students applied for CUET UG, up by 41 percent since last year.

CUET UG 2023: How to Download Exam City Slip

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Open the download link for CUET UG 2023 exam city information slip. Login by entering your application number and date of birth. Download the exam city slip.

Candidates can refer to the CUET UG Exam City Slip to plan their travel arrangements The candidates must keep in mind that this slip is only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and can not be treated as admit cards. CUET UG admit cards, which will be required for the exam, will be issued later likely in the second week of May 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2023 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).