New Delhi, March 23: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 for exams scheduled between March 26 and April 1, 2025. Candidates appearing for these exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG, by entering their Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

The admit card contains crucial details such as the exam date, shift timings, reporting time, gate closing time, and examination venue. Candidates must carefully verify all the information before heading to their respective exam centers. AIBE 19 Result 2025 Declared: All India Bar Examination Results Out at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Candidate should not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made therein. JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download and Other Important Details.

Steps To Download CUET PG Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website: exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the CUET PG Admit Card 2025 link for exams from March 26 to April 1.

Enter your Application Form Number and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Verify all details, download, and save a copy.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow all guidelines on the exam day. It is advisable to stay updated through the official website to avoid missing any important announcements.

