Mumbai, May 19: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the Madhyamik Result 2023 or Class 10th exam results today, May 19. WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly announced the Madhyamik Result 2023 in a press conference. The students who appeared for the WB class 10 exams can visit the official websites of the West Bengal board at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic to check and download their results. Odisha 10th Result 2023: BSE Odisha Matric Result Announced at orissaresults.nic.in, Check Details.

Alternatively, students can check their WB Class 10th exam results through the mobile app "Madhyamik Results 2023" from Google Play Store. The WBBSE Madhyamik Exams, or Class 10th board exams, were held from February 23 to March 4. A total of 6,98,628 students had registered for the West Bengal Madhyamik Board Exams 2023. The Class 10 exams were held in a total of 2,867 exam centres.

Steps To Check WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023:

Visit the official websites of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic

and On the homepage, click on the "WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023" link.

Next, enter using your roll number, and other login credentials.

Click on submit.

Your "WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023" or Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your results thoroughly and take a printout for future reference.

It must be noted that the West Bengal class 10 board examination has a total of 800 marks, and students need to score at least 34 per cent or 272 marks to pass it. The exam was conducted for 3 hours for all subjects, and the students were given 15 minutes to go through the question paper. This year 7 lakh students appeared for the exam this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 10:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).