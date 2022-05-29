General Reserve Engineering Force, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Union Ministry of Defence has released a notification seeking eligible candidates for filling 876 posts of Store Keeper Technical (SKT) and Multi Skilled Worker posts.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written examination followed by physical efficiency test (PET / PST), documents verification and medical examination. SSC Ladakh Recruitment 2022: Apply for 797 Vacant posts on ssc.nic.in; Check Details Here

BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) ' 499

Store Keeper Technical ' 377

Category-wise vacancy details

UR -321 posts

SC ' 143 posts

ST ' 76 posts

OBC ' 280 posts

EWS ' 56 posts

BRO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Store Keeper Technical

Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent

Possessing certificate of Mechanic Motor /Vehicles / Tractors from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State

Council for Vocational Training.

Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static)

10 Plus 2 from a recognized Board or equivalent;

Having store-keeping knowledge relating to vehicles or engineering equipment. Desirable, three years of experience in-store establishment. Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 3612 Fitter, Electrician And Other Posts At rrc-wr.com; Check Details Here

BRO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the BRFO Defence Ministry recruitment candidates need to visit the official site of BRO - www.bro.gov.in

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to download the offline application form given on the official website.

Step 3: Fill in all the details required in the application form and Upload the Required Documents & Photo And signature.

Step 4: Now, pay the application fee online.

Step 5: Send the application through a Registered post to the below-mentioned address.

