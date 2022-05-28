Western Railway has notified vacancies for apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RRC WR - rrc-wr.com. Candidates must take note that the registration process will open on May 28 and will close on June 27, 2022.

Through this recruitment process, a total of 3612 posts of Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Carpenter, Mechanic, etc., will be filled in the organization. Engineering Graduates and Diploma holders are not eligible to apply for Apprenticeship in response to this notification as they are governed by a separate scheme of Apprenticeship.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of WR Apprentice Registration: 28 May 2022

Last Date of WR Apprentice Registration: 27 June 2022

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Apprentices posts: 3612 vacancies

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a matriculation degree or be a class 10 pass in the 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate from a recognised board in order to apply for the positions.

Applicants who failed in ITI should not apply.

Candidates aged between 15 and 24 years are eligible to apply.

Application Fees

The application fee is 100/100. SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are not required to pay a fee.

The payment can be made by using a debit card, credit card, internet banking etc.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Candidates then need to pay the application fees.

Step 6: Click on the "submit" button to proceed.

Step 7: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

