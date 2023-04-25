Mumbai, April 25: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday declared the examination results of DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the DRDO CEPTAM-10/ A&A CBT Tier 1 examination can visit the official website of DRDO drdo.gov.in to check and download their exam results. The DRDO has declared the CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied Exam Result 2023.

The DRDO conducted the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A exam in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied Exam 2023 were held on March 20. Candidates who successfully cleared the DRDO CEPTAM-10/ A&A CBT Tier 1 examination can now appear for the Tier 2 examination.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation held the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admin and Allied Exam 2023 for various posts including Stenographer Grade-1, Stenographer Grade-2, Administrative Assistant A, Security Assistant A, Store Assistant A, Vehicle Operator A, Fireman, Fire Engine Driver A, and Junior Translation Officer (JTO) among others.

Steps To Check DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A Exam Result 2023:

Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.res.in

Go to the Results tab on the homepage

Next, click on "DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A 2023 result" link

Enter using your registration number and Date Of Birth

Your DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Check your results

Take a printout for further reference

The DRDO is conducting the CEPTAM recruitment drive in order to fill a total of 1061 vacancies under the Admin and Allied cadre (A&A) in the organisation. The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment drive's selection process comprises of Tier-I (CBT) and Tier-II (Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) examinations.

Candidates must note that DRDO won't send the DRDO CEPTAM 10 A&A exam result by post or email. Those who appeared for the examination will have to check their results on DRDO's officials website.

