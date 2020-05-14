Exam, Results 2020 Updates Given by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank in His Live Session Today, Check Important Details Here

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank conducted a Live Session today, May 14 with the teachers. We went live at noon and answered many questions that the educators had related to exams and results amid the ongoing lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown the entire education plan in disarray, especially as this is the academic year-end time in the country. Many exams were cancelled and postponed, which is delaying the results announcements and hence the remaining process. Hence, the Education Minister went live on his official Twitter handle and answered to many related questions in the webinar. In this article, find out the important updates from Pokhariyal’s address to the teachers. CBSE Schools to Conduct Exams for Year 2020 Online or Offline for Failed Class 9, 11 Students.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Evaluation

Pokhariyal said that the teachers are trying to complete the evaluation process within 50 days. So that the evaluation can be done on time, teachers who are evaluation answer scripts will be exempted from delivering academic and administrative work. These are the papers for class 10 and class 12 exams, which have conducted during the schedule, before the lockdown was announced. TS Intermediate Board Exam 2020 Update: Pending Exams to be Conducted on June 3, Evaluation Process Begins.

Schools Reopening

Schools and colleges have been shut since mid-March due to the coronavirus lockdown. Teachers were asked to tutor from home using online modes such as SWAYAM, SWAYAM Prabha, Diksha, etc. Although there is no clarity as to when schools will reopen, Pokhariyal said that seating arrangement would be modified, change in timings and division of classes into different sections could be among crucial features, once the schools open again.

UGC NET 2020 Exam

The HRD Minister said that the UGC NET 2020 exam dates would be announced soon, during his webinar held for teachers today. Pokhariyal added that he would have a meeting with UGC in the next few days and a decision on UGC NET 2020 exam dates will be taken.

Pokhariyal said that a task force would decide how to regulate work when schools and colleges reopen. They will only be opened after the lockdown and when the guidelines and safety precautions are taken.

In this one-hour live webinar, the HRD Minister repeated thanked the teachers for their cooperation and taking up the difficult task of imparting education to millions of students during the COVID-10 lockdown, as the colleges and educational institutions are temporarily shut.