TS Intermediate Board Exam 2020 Update: Pending Exams to be Conducted on June 3, Evaluation Process Begins

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided the exam dates for pending papers. According to the board, the TSBIE Intermediate exams 2020, which were postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be held on June 3, from 9 am to noon. It is important to note here that no new hall tickets or admit cards will be released by the board for these exams and the examination centres will remain the same. In addition, the evaluation process has been started by the board to declare the results on time. The board ensured that every precaution is being observed during the evaluation process. BSEB 10th Board Exam Result 2020 Date: Bihar Board to Declare Class 10 Result by End of May.

The Telangana board will conduct the exams only for the second year, class 12 candidates. The two exams, Geography and Modern Language papers were scheduled on March 23, but it was postponed because of the lockdown. Now, these remaining papers will be held on June 3, 2020. As TSBIE has begun its evaluation process, amid the coronavirus crisis, the results can be expected in June, 2020. Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier reported that students could expect the Telangana Inter Board Exam Result 2020 by mid-June. About 9.65 lakh candidates appeared in the TSBIE Intermediate Board Exams 2020. Once declared, the results will be made available on the official websites; bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2020 Updates: CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Remaining Papers Cancelled, Marks Will be Given on the Basis of Internal Assessment.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the lockdown will be extended till May 29, in Telangana. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi as well in his address to the nation on May 12, said that lockdown 4.0 would be implemented after the current one. Education boards have started their evaluation process amid the lockdown, following all the necessary protocols and precautionary measures.