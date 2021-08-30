New Delhi, August 30: The registration process for GATE 2022 which was due to start on Monday, August 30 has been delayed, as per reports. Interested candidate can visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in to register and apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022 from September 2, 2021. GATE 2022 exam is being conducted by IIT- Kharagpur. The closing date of regular online registration or application process is September 24, 2021. The extended period for online registration with late fee ends on October 1, 2021.

The admit cards for GATE 2022 will be available from January 3, 2022. As per the official notification, the exam will be conducted on 5, 6, 12 and 13 February 2022 tentatively. Candidates can visit the official website to register for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2022. Scroll down to know how to apply for GATE 2022 once the application forms release on revised date.

Candidates Can Apply for GATE 2022 By Following Steps:

Visit the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Fill the application form

Upload necessary documents, photographs, signature and other certificates as per requirements

Pay the required application fee

Submit the form

The GATE 2022 test will be conducted over a duration of 3 hours. The paper will consist of of 65 questions for a total of 100 marks in CBT (computer based test) mode. GATE is a national-level examination on the basis of complete understanding of the aspirants in several undergraduate subjects. GATE 2022 will be conducted for 29 subjects.

