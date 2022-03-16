Mumbai, March 16: Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of vacancies of Executive Trainee posts in the organisation. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of NPCIL at npcil.nic.in.

The recruitment process is scheduled to begin within 10 days from the announcement of GATE 2022 Results. Interested candidates can read the official NPCIL Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date of online application is April 10 (tentative). RCFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 137 Trainee, Jr Fireman Vacancies at rcfltd.com, Check Details Here.

How To Apply For NPCIL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply on the official NPCIL websites at npcil.nic.in and npcilcareers.co.in

Vacancy Details For NPCIL Recruitment 2022:

Applications are open for the following fields:

Mechanical Engineering Chemical Engineering Electrical Engineering Electronics Engineering Instrumentation Engineering Civil Engineering

Selection Process For NPCIL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their GATE 2022 Results.

Candidates are advised to visit gate.iitkgp.ac.in or any other zonal GATE websites of IISC and IITS for detailed information on GATE 2022. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the NPCIL for more information and updates on the NPCIL Recruitment 2022.

