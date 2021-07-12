Panaji, July 12: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) on Monday announced the Goa Class 10 board result 2021. Students can check the Goa GBSHSE Class 10 result 2021 on the official website of the board - gbshse.gov.in. A total of 99.72 percent of class 10 students cleared the exam. Over 23,000 had students registered for the exam. SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 Declared by SRM Institute; Candidates Can Check Results on Official Website - srmist.edu.in.

Notably, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2021 were cancelled by the Goa education board due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can also get the result through SMS or call facility. Results can also be a check on the third-party website – indiasresults.com. BSEH Class 10 Results 2021: HBSE 10th Result to be Declared Today by Haryana Board on bseh.org.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Students are required to visit the official website of the Goa board, gbshse.gov.in.

Click on the link for the SSC result on the home page.

A new page will be opened.

Students are needed to enter their login credentials – name and roll number.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The results of the Class tenth board were prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board. The board will give a chance to students who are not satisfied with the marks. These students can appear for written exams as and when the conditions are suitable to conduct these exams.

