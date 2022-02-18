The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released time tables for SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) term 2 final exams. The term-II exams for both SSC and HSSC will begin on April 5. Students can visit the official website of the board, gbshse.info, to download the time tables. Goa Board SSC term 2 exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 26. HSSC or Class 12 term 2 final exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 22. CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022 For Class 10, 12 To Begin From April 26 In Offline Mode

How To Download Goa Board Exam Time Tables

1. Go to gbshse.info.

2. Click on the circulars tab

3. On the next page, links for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exam date sheets will be displayed.

4. Click on the time table link and download it.

Final board practical exams for Class 10 or SSC will be conducted from March 1 to 18 and for HSSC, it will be from March 1 to 25. HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021-22 For Term 1 Declared; Here is How to Check it Online

Many state and central education boards are conducting the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term 1 exams in November- December, 2021 and results of these exams are awaited. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already announced their semester 1 or term 1 final exam results.

Both CBSE and CISCE will conduct term 2 exams in April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2022 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).