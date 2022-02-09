The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term 2 board exams for classes 10th and 12th from April 26. The exams will be hedl in an offline mode. "The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to term 2 examinations offline," reported NDTV quoting CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj as saying.

Here Is The Tweet:

CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 from April 26: Examination Controller — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2022

CBSE Notification:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-2 board exams for Class 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ricRahVNYR — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

