GSEB SSC Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Gujarat Board 10th Scores Online at gseb.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Gujarat, June 9: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 examination today. More than 11 lakh students who had appeared in the SSC exam can check their result by logging into-gseb.org. The results are also available at indiaresult.com.

The exams were held between March 5 to March 17 this year. The results this year have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In May, GSEB declared the HSC class 12 board exam result 2020 for science stream. GSEB 12th Science Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Scores Online at gseb.org.

Here's how to check GSEB SSC Result 2020:

-Login to the GSEB official website-gseb.org

-In the next step, enter the 7 digits seat no. in the given blank space

-Click on the 'Go' button

- The result page will open. You can download or take a printout of the result if you wish.

On Monday, the Gujarat Board mentioned that the date of the scorecard or mark sheet distribution of GSEB SSC students will be announced later on the board’s official website.