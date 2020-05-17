GSEB 12th Science Board Exam Result 2020 Declared: How to Check Gujarat Board HSC Class 12 Scores Online at gseb.org

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has declared the HSC class 12 board exam result 2020 for science stream. Candidates who appeared in the exams this year can check their scores online at GSEB’s website; gseb.org. Because of the enormous traffic, the official website of Gujarat board may run slow. Hence the details of GSEB 12th Science Board Exam Result 2020 is also available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.

The Gujarat Board conducted the HSC Science board exams from March 5 to March 21. The evaluation was done on time, and strict measures were adopted, as the state went on lockdown since March 25, 2020. Over 16 lakh candidates reportedly appeared in the GSEB board exams 2020, out of which six lakh appeared for class 12 examinations. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 Time Table Update: Datesheet for Board Examinations to Be Released on Monday, May 18.

Before declaring the Gujarat board class 12 result 2020, GSEB has released the answer key for Science stream in April. Students were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till May 4, 2020. Board Exam Result 2020 Updates: Mizoram HSLC Results Declared, Here Are Tentative Dates for Other Examination Results of Other Educational Boards.

How to Check GSEB 12th Board Exam Result 2020?

Visit the official website; gseb.org .

. On the website, you will find the class 12 result link.

Log in using your credentials and submit your admit card roll number.

Your GSEB HSC 12th Board Exam Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and keep a print out of the same for future reference.

Note that the scorecard available on the site will act as a provisional mark sheet until the official HSC Board Exam 2020 Mark Sheets are released.

The total passing percentage of GSEB HSC class 12 board exam 2020 for science stream is 71.34 percent. The passing percentage for boys is 71.69 percent, while for girls is 70.85 percent. The student who topped the exam secured 91.42 percent.

The Gujarat Board declared the HSC result 2020 for Science stream on time. As the scores for Science stream is out, the results for GSEB Arts and Commerce streams are also expected in the coming days. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of Gujarat Board to stay updated with the results announcement.