Ahmedabad, July 15: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Thursday announced the exam date for GUJCET 2021 exam. According to the latest update, the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) exam 2021 will be conducted on August 6, 2021. The registration process for the same concluded on July 14, 2021. Candidates can check the GUJCET 2021 exam schedule on the official website of the GSHSEB i.e. gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2021 exam will be conducted on August 6, will be held in offline mode. The examination will be held from 10 am to 4 pm. The results of the GUJCET 2021 will be used by candidates for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the institutes in Gujarat. Reports inform that the admit cards for the GUJCET 2021 exam are expected to be released in the last week of July.

The GSHSEB conducts GUJCET for shortlisting candidates for admissions in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges. The GUJCET 2021 exam will comprise of 120 questions. According to the official notification, the duration of the physics and chemistry paper will be 120 minutes, while the duration of the mathematics paper will be 60 minutes. Candidates appearing for the exam can opt from English, Hindi, and Gujarati. There will also be a negative marking for all the wrong answers.

