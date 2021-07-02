New Delhi, July 2: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission has released the result for the JOA IT Exam 2021. The result has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Aspirants who appeared for the written objective type screening test for the post of Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology) can visit the website at hpsssb.hp.gov.in to check and download the result. BTE UP Result 2021 For Odd Semesters Declared Online at bteup.ac.in; Know How To Check.

The examination was undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) as a part of recruitment drive to fill around 1,867 vacant posts. A total of out of which 19,024 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted, who will appear for further selection process for the post of Junior Office Assistant. Click Here For Direct Link To Check the HPSSC JOA (IT) Result 2021.

Here Is How Check The HPSSC JOA (IT) Result 2021:

Go to the official website of the commission at hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

A new web page will open

Here click on the link for 'Notification regarding the result of written objective type for the post of JOA (IT)'

The result will be displayed on the screen

Aspirants are advised to download the result and take a print out of it for future references. The examination was undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission on March 21, 2021. The recruitment for the JOA (IT) post is being done on both contractual and regular basis.

