Mumbai, September 23: Mumbai University has extended the date of online filing of admission forms of Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) till October 6, 2020. According to reports, the final years of Mumbai University's IDOL will begin from October 3. The exam for the second year post-graduate course will begin from October 8.

The IDOL exams in the state would be conducted online. Students will have to attend 50 questions in an hour. The first and second-year degree examination will be held in November 2020. The test will be conducted based on the study material provided by IDOL. Mumbai University Final Year Exam 2020 Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 20 Online at mu.ac.in.

MU Extends Date of Online filing of Admission Forms Till October 6:

The Mumbai University recently issued a slew of guidelines and released a new circular with instructions on holding the final year exams. The guidelines have been issued for all the examinations to be conducted for different programmes. As per the guidelines, regular theory exams will be held from October 1 to 17, while the backlog exams will be conducted from September 25. All the exam will be held in a multiple-choice manner.

