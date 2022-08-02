New Delhi, August 2: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced vacancies and has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the Scientist B /Engineer posts in DRDO, DST, and ADA.

According to the latest DRDO Recruitment 2022 notification, candidates can apply for the vacancies online by visiting the official website at drdo.gov.in. A total of 630 positions will be filled through this recruitment round. AIIMS Faculty Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For Assistant Professor And Other Posts; Check Details Here.

How To Apply for DRDO Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts on the official website of the DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

Vacancy Details for DRDO Recruitment 2022:

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 579 vacancies

Scientist ‘B’ in DST: 08 vacancies

Scientist/Engineer ‘B’ in ADA: 43 vacancies

Application Fee for DRDO Recruitment 2022:

UR, EWS, and OBC male candidates: 100/-

SC/ST/PwD and women candidates: No fee

Candidates must note that shortlisting will be done on the basis of the GATE scores and/or Written Examination. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear in the Personal Interview.

