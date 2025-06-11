Haridwar, June 11: The body of 26-year-old Rosmita Hojai, who had gone missing on June 5 en route to Delhi for a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination, was found on the banks of a river in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.

Rosmita, a native of Hojai village in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, had last spoken to her mother on the evening of June 5. During the call, she mentioned returning by train, an unusual claim that raised concern within her family. Fearing she might be in distress, her relatives began efforts to trace her whereabouts. Assam Shocker: Man Beheads Wife During Argument in Front of Minor Daughters in Chirang, Walks to Police Station With Her Severed Head To Surrender.

Rosmita Hojai Found Dead in Uttarakhand

Following the recovery of her body, police sent it for post-mortem examination and launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding her death. "It is with a heavy heart I share that Miss Rosmita Hojai, a resident of Sontilla Hojai, who had been missing since 5th June 2025 in Delhi, has been found dead today in Pauri Garhwal District of Uttarakhand," Gorlosa said in the Facebook post. "This is an unthinkable loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her grieving family during this painful time," he said.

2 Detained for Questioning

Two men, Hemant Sharma of Delhi's Mohindergarh and Pankaj Kokar of Haryana's Rohtak have been detained for questioning. The duo had earlier filed a missing persons report at Shivpuri Police Station, claiming Rosmita was swept away by the river. Assam Shocker: Minor Assaulted, Forced To Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by Youths in Silchar, 4 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The police are investigating the veracity of their account and whether foul play was involved. Further details are awaited pending the autopsy report and ongoing police inquiry.

